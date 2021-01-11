The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned the public to abstain from engaging in any capital market activity with Chy Century Heng Yue Group Limited and Sairuir-Commerce Ghana Limited.

According to SEC, the two entities have not been licensed to invest or trade for returns as mandated by Section 3 of the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929).

A statement dated January 8 and issued by SEC said: “Chy Century Heng Yue Group Limited/Sairui and E-Commerce Ghana Limited are therefore not regulated by the SEC. The General Public is advised to be cautious with investing in unlicensed products.”

It added that SEC is dedicated to ensuring rigorous implementation of all the rules for operators in the Capital Market in order to promote the orderly growth and development of an efficient, fair and transparent securities market in which investors and the integrity of the market are protected.