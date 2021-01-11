National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Murtala Mohammed, has revealed he has 23 siblings.

According to him, these numbers are those who are currently alive and the children from four wives his father married.

He disclosed this on Prime Morning on Joy Prime though he did not state their respective gender.

He stated this while he detailed his life experience as a young boy who lived most of his life in the Northern Region.

As large as the number may be he explained they were always together with no divisiveness.

“I lived in a family where there was no difference between our step brothers and we were more closer to our step mothers than biological mothers and our principle was sincerity,” he recounted.

He indicated his father was a businessman and an Islamic Scholar who gave them the best of life until his demise aged 97.