General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo, has backed Otto Addo’s 29-man squad for the Brazil and Nicaragua friendly games despite the inclusion of injured players.

Thomas Partey, Baba Iddrisu, Elisha Owusu, and Benjamin Tetteh are all injured but have been named in the squad for the game later this month in France and Spain.

Tetteh, who plays for Hull City in the English Championship, is expected to sit out for six weeks due to hamstring injury.

Despite the criticisms, Mr Addo has urged Ghanaians to calm down because they are not privy to what the coach knows regarding the fitness of the aforementioned players.

“Let’s allow the coach to work because he knows what I and you do not know concerning the fitness of the players,” he said on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM.

“It’s true they are injured but maybe they will be available for the games and that is why they are in the squad,” he added.

Ghana will play Brazil on Friday, September 23, at Stade Oceane in Le Harve- France before taking on Nicaragua at Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Lorca, Spain on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.