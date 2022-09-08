Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan, paid a friendly visit to the Kingdom of Eswatini, formerly named Swaziland.

Gyan, who doubles as a Ghana Tourist Ambassador, travelled to the landlocked country in Southern Africa to celebrate its African heritage and familiarise with their culture.

The tour, which began earlier this week, saw Asamoah Gyan and his manager partake in some cultural festivals where they danced their hearts out.

Had a wonderful and an amazing experience with my manager @AnimSammy and my brothers from Ghana as we joined his Majesty the king , the Queen and the warriors in the Reed Dance of the Kingdom of Eswatini 🇸🇿. What a moment to cherish forever . With Love ❤️ from Eswatini pic.twitter.com/y9FLPtHoMw — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) September 6, 2022

The highlight of his tour was the visit to the palace where he met King Mswati III, his Queens and some warriors of the land.

They altogether united in doing the Reed dance, an experience Asamoah tweeted is one he will cherish forever.

Asamoah noted that he received unconditional love from the Eswatini people.