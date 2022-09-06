Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has handed debut call-ups to five new players for the upcoming international friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Stephan Ambrosius (Karlsruher), Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffe are included in the 29-man squad after recently switching nationalities to represent Ghana.

Mohammed Salisu (Sothampton) who had repeatedly turned down call-ups and Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak) following his exceptional performance with the Black Galaxies have received invitations.

Ghana will play Brazil on September 23 in Le Havre, France before traveling to Spain to face Nicaragua in a pre-Word Cup friendlies.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place from November 20-18 December.

Find the full squad below: