The Old Vandals Association in North America (OVA-NA), has expressed reservations about how the management of the University of Ghana (Legon) dealt with the recent impasse between students of Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah Halls.

OVA-NA in a communiqué issued at the end of its 2022 Congress held in Maryland, the USA from September 2-5, 2022 indicated the process is reminiscent of a kangaroo court and must be condemned.

An inter-hall fight ensued between the residents of the Commonwealth and John Mensah Sarbah halls of the University of Ghana resulting in injuries and damage to property on August 5.

Following the violence, the university’s Governing Council suspended the Hall Master and Senior Tutor of the Commonwealth Hall, a decision which attracted a protest from hall residents.

The Management blamed the two hall officials for supposedly being reluctant to fish out the students responsible for the fight which led to the destruction of property on campus.

The UG Council has also surcharged the Hall for the cost of damages incurred during the clash.

But to OV-NA “The University authorities, without an investigation that respects the due process rights of all involved have suspended Commonwealth Hall officials while Mensah Sarbah Hall officials and the Dean of Students who is statutorily responsible for campus security outside Halls is still at post.”

The communique also indicated the conduct by the University authorities is arbitrary and recalls sadly the history of University administrations striving to render Commonwealth Hall and its proud traditions ‘impotent’.

In view of this, they are among other things demanding the immediate recall of the suspendees as well as a proper inquiry to unearth the facts and circumstances of the disturbances.

It added those found culpable should be subjected to disciplinary measures within the law.