President Nana Akufo-Addo and wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, have joined scores of mourners at the Westminster Abbey Hall for the final funeral rites of Queen Elizabeth II.

President Akufo-Addo was spotted in a black suit and white shirt while his wife was adorned in a black dress with a scarf holding her handbag and walked beside him.

The two were captured among scores of sympathisers in a procession into the hall to pay their last respects.

Meanwhile, another thing that has caught the attention of many is video footage of U.S. President Joe Biden who arrived in his motorcade for the Queen’s funeral while other world leaders were made to travel by bus together. The video has gone viral on social media.

The short video, which has attracted a lot of views and reactions, showed multiple cars in Biden’s motorcade, while large buses follow them into Buckingham Palace.

Image source: Onua TV