A rare photo of Ghana’s First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, wearing braids, usually called ‘rasta’ in the Ghanaian parlance, has popped up on social media.

The photo is believed to have been taken during the early days of her life.

Usually known for her throwback photos, she was captured rocking black small twist braids at an event.

Clad in white outfit, she had sunglasses and gave an onlooking pose for the camera.

ALSO READ:

The First Lady, who usually has her hair all combed backward, had a slight touch of makeup to complete her look.

Photo below: