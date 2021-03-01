President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, have successfully received the first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines.

This was at the 37 Military Hospital on Monday, March 1, 2021.

President Nana Akufo-Addo and wife, Rebecca at 37 Military Hospital for the vaccine

The two were injected with the vaccine on their left arm after which they were made to sit for about 10 minutes for monitoring.

The exercise was also replicated by the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia at the Police Hospital.

The exercise is aimed at boosting public confidence in the new vaccine procured for the citizens after weeks of debate about its safety, anticipated side-effects amid the country’s roll-out plan.

The government on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at a brief ceremony, took delivery of 600,000 AstraZeneca doses as part of the World Health Organisation’s global vaccine-sharing programme.

Meanwhile, other key public officials, including the Speaker and Members of Parliament, the Chief Justice and Justices of the Supreme Court, Chairperson and Members of the Council of State, the Chief of Staff and senior officials at the Office of the President will take their doses on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.