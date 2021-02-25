Minister-designate for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has advised some Ghanaians who have expressed their concerns regarding the safety of the coronavirus vaccines that arrived in Ghana.

According to him, though it is normal that a section of the public will doubt the safety, it is also important that they listen to health officials who have knowledge about the topic for their own safety.

“Ever since the sickness was discovered in the country, I have learnt a lot through health professionals and so I urge Ghanaians to also listen to education on coronavirus and the vaccines and not stand to say they are afraid to take the vaccines because they may die or may have serious effects on them. It won’t help at all.

“Instead of listening to such stories, I will rather advise that you pay attention to health professionals and not to listen to those who have little or no knowledge about the vaccines.

“Polluting your minds on the vaccine will not help fight the virus,” he said during ‘the vaccine conversation’ programme hosted by Adom TV on Thursday.

The Government of Ghana has received 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines as part of efforts to vaccinate about 20 million citizens.

But, already some Ghanaians have expressed their concerns regarding the safety of the vaccines although some are in support of the procurement to fight the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Some said they were afraid the vaccines may not be credible and could even worsen their plight and cause other health complications.

But Mr Oppong Nkrumah said relying on social media as far as the administration of the vaccine is concerned is not the way to go.