Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to debate on whether the Covid-19 vaccine will be a good shot for them to guard themselves against the deadly pandemic or not.

Ghana is to begin Covid-19 vaccination on March 2 as the government takes delivery of 600,000 AstraZeneca doses.

But social media users are divided over the effectiveness of the vaccine. While some claim it is apt, others claim it will go a long way to have side effects on their bodies.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority, Mrs Delese Mimi Darko, has already given an assurance that due diligence had been done in the authorisation process, adding that what has been sent to Ghana is of the same quality, with safety and efficacy properties as being used in the United Kingdom and the rest of the world.

Check out what people are saying on social media:

Reactions on social media as Ghanaians get ready to take Covid-19 vaccines

