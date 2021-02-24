The spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, is hinting of massive protest if the government does not close the IGBTQI office in Accra.

Its operation, he maintained, is an affront to the country’s norms and traditions.

“Government must act now to close down all the offices immediately, otherwise bishops, pastors, Imams, Sheikhs will come together to protest against this,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.



Sheikh Shaibu also called for a review of the laws “to cover all other elements of the sexual orientations.

“If there’s the need to review our law to make it as comprehensive to cover all other elements of the same sex it must be done.”