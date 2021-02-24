Award-winning Nigerian singer, Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa alias Joeboy, has revealed he has a ‘sugar mummy’ who treats him well.

The singer made this known in a recent interview with Beat FM while talking about his music career and love life.

He admitted having a lot of female friends around him, but noted he has no relationship with any girl at the moment.

However, the ‘Don’t call me back’ crooner revealed that he’s having an affair with an older lady he tagged his ‘sugar mummy.’

Speaking further during the interview, Joeboy revealed he dedicated a whole track to the said ‘Sugar Mummy’ in his recently released album. He also added that they are both happy together.

The singer, who has been a target of most ladies over his romantic songs, has broken multiple hearts with his confession.

Watch the video below: