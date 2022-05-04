Actress Kisa Gbekle has warned young men flooding her social media page with love proposals.

The actress, who revealed in an interview that she is open for love, has clarified that, she is not interested in being a sugar mummy to any boy.

According to her, she does not have the money to sponsor any man.

“It is hunger that will finish you; you will die of hunger,” she said in a video she uploaded on Instagram.

Kisa who claims market is booming following her $20,000 body enhancement surgery said she is ready to mingle with grown men with cash.

Watch video below: