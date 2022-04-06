Singer Stephanie Benson has taken to Instagram to expose a young man who wanted to be her ‘sugar boy’.

According to her, she received a message from a stranger asking to go intimate with her, hence she requested of his photo.

Surprisingly, the stranger sent a photo of himself with no clothes on but just an underwear singled out at an unknown beach.

Though the singer said she wasn’t interested, she told the young man “I’ll call you when I need a toothpick to use”.

Stephanie Benson later posted a caption depicting she had fallen in love with her 51-year-old body as she dances off with her Asem Aba song.

In the beginning, The Lord God proclaimed his creation of earth in 6 days. On his day of rest, the seventh day, Gods special Wednesday, he formed his ultimate creation from his breath, love, flesh and humour – ALL HAIL AKUAs. 🤷🏽‍♀️I’ve been good for 6 days, let me be bad today, wai 😉😍.

Check out the video below:

MORE: