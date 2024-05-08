Veteran songstress, Stephanie Benson has recounted her heartbreak experience that occurred nearly three decades ago.

The 17-year-old was staying with her uncle in London when she met a Ghanaian man who was seven years her senior.

Despite warnings from her cousins against dating him due to family restrictions, Stephanie said she ignored them because she was in love.

Stephanie revealed that, throughout their three years of dating, they never became intimate, though they were affectionate towards each other.

However, their relationship took an unexpected turn when her partner’s parents insisted he return to Ghana.

Stephanie said she felt devastated as she believed they would spend their lives together in the UK, but she had to allow him per the wishes of his mother.

But, just two months after his return to Ghana, Stephanie said she received shocking news that he was dating someone else.

Upon confrontation, Stephanie said he denied the speculations, further professing love to her.

Despite his denials, Stephanie’s suspicions were confirmed when she received a photo of him with the other woman in question.

Faced with the painful truth, the songstress said she made the difficult decision to end all communication with her partner.

She recounted experiencing a range of emotions, from anger to sadness, but ultimately chose to move on with her life.

A year later, love came knocking on Stephanie’s door once again and it was none other than her current husband, John, with whom she has spent the last thirty years of her life with.

The musician disclosed this in a discussion with her fans on how to handle a cheating partner and the reason to never give second chances.

Stepphanie advised her female fans to value themselves enough to walk out of toxic relationships.