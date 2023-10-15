Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto has a painful heartbreak he experienced while growing up as a young man.

Despite not giving much details about how it happened or the identity of the lady, the former Agriculture Minister noted it was a very hard moment in his life.

However, just as time heals all wounds, he managed to get over it.

Dr Afriyie disclosed this in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, adding that it is normal for a man to suffer heartbreak.

In his view, it is part of every individual’s maturity process.

“Everybody goes through that; don’t tell me you didn’t. Well, for me, it was very hard, but young men shouldn’t worry when they go through this phase; it’s part of life. If you don’t go through those kinds of experiences, then it means you’re still not mature,” he said.

When asked about the lady’s whereabouts and whether they were in touch, he retorted, “This happened many years ago, so I have moved on.”

Dr Akoto is one of the four aspirants seeking to lead the NPP in the 2023 election.

He faces fierce competition from Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, and former Mampong MP Francis Addai Nimoh, in the party’s presidential primary set for November 4, 2023.

