Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has said he is hurt by the resignation of former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen.

Mr Kyerematen resigned from the NPP on September 25 to contest the 2024 elections as an independent presidential candidate.

He accused the NPP of skewing the processes in favour of one candidate and intimidating his supporters during the super delegates conference of the party on August 26, 2023.

Commenting on the development on Starr Chat, the former Agriculture Minister said politics is about numbers, and every member of the party counts.

“We are in politics and politics is about numbers. It doesn’t matter the stature of the person. It’s just unfortunate” the former Agric Minister bemoaned.

However, Dr. Akoto is optimistic that, the NPP will win the 2024 general elections.

“We need every soul to break the eight next year. I am confident that we will break the 8” he added.

