The campaign team of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential hopeful, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, has dismissed a purported statement condemning his contender, Alan Kyerematen, over his withdrawal from the race.

The team has described the report as shocking, surprising, and spiteful, adding that it did not come from their camp.

“We urge the general public, especially the NPP fraternity, to disregard the statement and treat it with the contempt that it deserves.

“Such an act has the tendency to cause disaffection and enmity between Hon. Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Hon. Alan Kyerematen and their followers,” portions of the statement issued by the National Coordinator, Peter Oteng Darko, read.

Meanwhile, the camp has cautioned the perpetrators of this diabolic agenda to refrain from their dastardly acts, stressing acts like this, have no place in the NPP.

ALSO READ: