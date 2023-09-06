Adisadel College, the alma mater of former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has reacted to his withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential race.

ADISCO as it is popularly known has notable alumni who hold top positions in Ghana and beyond.

Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong another contender in the NPP’s flagbearership race is also an old student.

In a post on Adisadel Old Boys Association’s official page, they eulogised the two old students vying for the top position in NPP.

“The love between Adisco Boys is a ritual,” the tweet read.

Below is the tweet:

The love between Adisco boys is a ritual!#adisco — Adisadel College Old Boys Association-UG Chapter (@UGadisco) September 5, 2023

