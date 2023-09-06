Pollster, Ben Ephson has suggested that Alan Kyerematen, who recently withdrew from the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer race, should consider running as an independent candidate in the 2024 general election.

“Now clearly, Alan is either, I suspect, going to contest as an independent presidential candidate, that will be his best way out. As an independent presidential candidate, you will have people seeking your interest,” he said on Metro TV on September 5.

Mr. Kyerematen had announced his decision to withdraw from the NPP’s flagbearer race citing instances of threats, intimidation, and assault on his agents during the party’s special delegates congress.

He accused the party’s leadership of bias in favor of another candidate and criticized their inaction regarding these issues.

In his statement, Mr. Kyerematen expressed concerns about the skewed nature of the special delegates conference and the intimidation faced by delegates at various voting centers across the country.

Due to his commitment to the safety of his agents and supporters, Mr. Kyerematen stated his belief that similar events might recur during the final delegates congress scheduled for November 4. Consequently, he made the decision to withdraw from the race.

Mr. Kyerematen concluded his statement by indicating that he would consult with his family, stakeholders, and interest groups to determine his future role in Ghanaian politics in the upcoming weeks.