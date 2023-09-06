Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant, George Afriyie has assured that Premier League clubs will not be given not less than $100,000 when he is elected into office.

Ghanaian clubs over the years have struggled to keep their best players every season due to the lack of financial investment.

However, according to Mr Afriyie, helping the clubs financially means they can pay their players well which can help mass player exodus from the country.

“When I am voted as Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, in my first month of office, Premier League clubs will earn not less than $100, 000,” he said on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show.

“I believe that by giving the clubs good money, players will be paid well and the mass exodus can end. If a Ghana Premier League player earns $1000 as a monthly salary, that player will stay and play,” he added.

He also assured that, Division One League clubs will also be given not less than GH¢100,000.

“I am not focusing only on the Premier League because the Division One League clubs must also be given good money. I will ensure that each Division One League earns not less than GH¢100,000,” he added.

The 2023 Ghana Football Association (GFA) Elective Congress is expected to be held on September 27 in Tamale in the Northern Region.

