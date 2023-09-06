The Registrar of the Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency (MoFFA), Dr Yaw Twerefuor, has expressed reservations about posing of corpses at funerals, particularly to depict the careers of the deceased.

Speaking on Adom FM Dwaso Nsem, Dr Twerefuor said there is no dignity in displaying corpses for humour.

Social media has been awash with visuals of dead bodies standing or sitting while mourners file past.

These videos usually spark debates on social media. Whiles some people finding them humorous, others find them disrespectful.

Some people are also of the view that, posing the corpse may be a way the family wants to express their grief.

But to the MoFFA boss, funerals in Ghanaian culture are supposed to be solemn and a means to pay last respects to the deceased.

“So where is the last respect if we do this? Our work is protecting the living and dignifying the dead, but that will even stop because we are sensitizing the undertakers against these things. We will start taking action soon,” he warned.

ALSO READ: