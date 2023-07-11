A video of a Ghanaian funeral ceremony in which a coffin in the shape of a saucepan was carried by men has gone viral on social media.

The video, which was seen on Twitter, shows the coffin being carried through the streets of an unidentified town.

Meanwhile, the coffin is seen decorated beautifully and has a big lid on the top and a handle.

The video has sparked a debate on social media, with some people finding the coffin to be humorous and others finding it to be disrespectful.

Some people have commented that the coffin is a reflection of the deceased person’s love for cooking, while others have said that it is simply a way for the family to express their grief uniquely.

The identity of the deceased person and the reason for the unusual coffin have not been released.

However, the video has captured the attention of social media users around the world, and it is likely to continue to be debated for some time to come.

Check out the video below:

Ghana land of possibilities.. I sure say na this woman Dey sell Gob3 pic.twitter.com/tdY8BewRyN — NEBASARK🇬🇭 (@NEBASARK) July 11, 2023

READ MORE: