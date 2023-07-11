Aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has urged delegates not to vote for anyone who directly contributed to Ghana’s current economic woes.

The former General Secretary of the party emphasised the importance of selecting candidates who can effectively address the challenges faced by the nation.

“We must be honest enough to admit that the Akufo-Addo government despite chalking successes in health in roads and infrastructure, tourism and of course education, has struggled to deliver on a number of fronts.

“Our party, the NPP cannot afford to put forward those who led us to this state and expect Ghanaians to embrace them during the 2024 elections. We need a new face, a pair of clean hands, a leader to reconnect with our base and earn the trust of Ghanaians, I humbly submit that I, Kwabena Agyepong offers the hope of a fresh start for Ghana.

“We started out to say that we are breaking the dependence on Western aid. The slogan, Ghana Beyond Aid run from the Jubilee House with intensity and vigour but today we lie on a stretcher before the International Monetary Fund.”

He went on, “today, Ghana has become a case of how not to do it. It is true that the international climate has been hostile, but how many countries have had inflation hitting through the roofs? These are stark signals of economic distress and we cannot hide these facts. We have had to endure a painful debt exchange with our pensioners laying siege at the Finance Ministry,” he said.

Mr Agyepong made these statements at his campaign launch in Accra on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Ten aspirants including Mr Agyepong have been vetted to contest for NPP’s flagbearership position.

The nine others are Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General and Essikado-Ketan MP, Joe Ghartey, Energy expert Kwadwo Poku, former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, a former Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Minister of State, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku and Former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

ALSO READ: