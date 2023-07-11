Ghanaian promising defender, Mohammed Umar, helped Ilves Tampere to advance to the semi-finals in the Finnish Cup after whipping VJS 4-0 in Myyrmäki.

Mohammed Umar started the game in a three-man defense alongside club captain Tatu Miettunen and Seydine N’Diaye.

The 20-year-old started the game and lasted the entire 90 minutes with an impressive performance.

The yellow-greens scored their opening goal in the 17th minute. The visitors’ third corner kick yielded a result when Petteri Pennanen passed the ball to Haarala and the winger sent a hard-spiralling ball into VJS’s box. Ilves captain Tatu Miettunen was able to make contact with the ball and score.

VJS player Karim Jmaali missed a penalty in the 20th minute.

After the break, Pennanen made it 2-0 from the penalty spot to set Ilves on their way to victory.

James Sabit and Adam Larsson scored in the 88th and 90 minutes respectively.

Following the win, Ilves Tampere will take on Oulu in the semifinal clash on August 23.

Mohammed Umar joined Ilves on February 2023 from Ghana Premier League side Medeama. The former Rising Star Academy player won the WAFU in 2017.

The defender has made eight appearances in the 2023 Finnish Veikkausliiga.