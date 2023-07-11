The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, says the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the best candidate to help the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) retain power in the 2024 elections.

The Suame MP said though all the aspirants are competent to lead the party, Dr Bawumia is “super competent”.

According to the lawmaker, the qualities, experience and leadership skills of the Vice President put him ahead in the race.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who was speaking in an interview with Accra-based TV3 on Monday, July 10, said Dr Bawumia stands tall amongst the rest.

“In the field of competent people, you’ll still have one person emerge as super competent. I’m looking at the experience of Dr Bawumia. I’m looking at his loyalty to the party. I’m looking at his focus. I’m looking at his vision. I’m looking at his temperament. I’m looking at his humility among the group.

“He stands out not just tall but very very tall. That is why I have tied my cloth to his and is supporting him.”

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs also added that this is the Vice President’s season.

“In 2008, when former President Kufuor was exiting, there were a lot of stories like now being told that the system was supporting Alan Kyerematen but it did it go well for him, it didn’t because it was Akufo-Addo’s season.

“There is a season for every politician and you seize it. That is what it is. If you ask me, I think the tide has swung hugely in Dr Bawumia’s favour,” he added.

The NPP will elect its flagbearer for the 2024 elections on November 4.

So far, 10 aspirants have been vetted by the party’s Vetting Committee chaired by former Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye.

The Committee on Monday, July 10, submitted its report to the National Council through the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.