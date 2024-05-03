The reconstruction of Appiatse, a community in the Prestea-Huni Valley District of the Western Region, is an indication of the care that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration has for the people of Ghana, the Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Richard Ahiagbah has said.

Mr Ahiagbah has therefore urged Ghanaians to vote for the flagbearer of the NPP, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 general elections to enable him to do more for the people of Ghana as president.

“Appiatse reconstruction, just look at it! Akufo-Addo cares. Vote for Bawumia to do even more for Ghana,” he wrote on his X platform.

Two years after the unfortunate tragedy that ravaged Appiatse, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned and handed over a 124-unit housing project that officially signifies the resettlement of residents of the community.

The newly built structures which were commissioned by the Vice President on Thursday, May 2, 2024, range from one-bedroom to seven-bedroom units, with enhanced facilities, including a market, six-unit classroom and kindergarten blocks, inner roads, water and electricity, a drainage system and a water storage system.

Addressing a gathering of residents as well as chiefs of Appiatse and its surrounding communities, Dr. Bawumia first paid tribute to the persons who lost their lives in the incident and sent words of comfort to their families.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia noted the completion of Phase II of the Appiatse Reconstruction Project is indicative of the resilience, compassion and indomitable spirit of the people of Appaitse as well as the entire country.

He paid glowing tributes to President Akufo-Addo for his dedication and commitment to ensuring that the people of Appiatse are resettled into spacious, modern and environmentally-friendly housing structures that guaranteed their peace of mind and growth.

Detailing the personal contribution of the President and his unalloyed interest in the Appiatse Reconstruction Project, Dr Bawumia said “President Akufo-Addo was the first person to donate to the Appiatse Support Fund, a sign of his compassion and dedication towards the rebuilding of this community.

“In addition to his donation, President Akufo-Addo directed that Five Million Dollars (US$5,000,000.00) out of the Six Million Dollars (US$6,000,000.00) administrative fine imposed on the company at the centre of the explosion, be paid to the Appiatse Support Fund to support victims of the incident and the rebuilding of this community. Such a selfless and compassionate gesture,” he said.

Shedding further light on the contributions by key stakeholders including the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources which was spearheaded by the sector Minister, Samuel A. Jinapor, Dr Bawumia recounted that immediately after the incident, government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources initiated measures that ensured that the burden on the residents were lessened and instituted a process for the resettlement of the residents.

Describing the Lands Minister as ‘Bulldozer’, Dr Bawumia spoke glowingly of him for his vested interest and commitment in ensuring that the Appiatse project came to fruition and also commended the members of the Appiatse Reconstruction Committee chaired by the former Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of forestry, Benito Owusu Bio for the efforts.

“We are grateful to all who offered support in our time of need, whether through words of comfort, a listening ear, provision of a need or a temporary place of abode or a contribution thereto; but very importantly to all – both corporate and individual Ghanaians – who, out of the generosity of their hearts, contributed in cash and kind to support the rebuilding of the new Appiatse we commission today. It is my prayer that the Almighty God will, abundantly, replenish whatever you sacrificed. We are also grateful to the various committees, the Appiatse Support Fund, the Appiatse Implementation Committee, the experts, consultants, contractors and many others whose selfless dedication has brought us this far.

“To the indefatigable Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, who has led this project from the beginning to date, I say thank you for your exemplary leadership and dedication. Your commitment and relentless zeal in seeing to the completion of this project has been unwavering. This is why I refer to him as the “Bulldozer Minister.” He just gets the work done. I am aware of the several visits you made to this community to assess progress of work and to ensure that the contractors execute the project on schedule. The people of Appiatse are grateful for your services. I count on your dedication to see to the completion of Phase 3 of this consequential project, he said.

The Vice President gave the strongest assurance that the government has since the incident employed various measures and interventions to avert a re-occurrence of same and also assured the chiefs and residents that the government will continue to provide support for them and ensure that their living conditions take an upward curve.

On his part, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor commended the residents and chiefs of Appiatse for their collaborative efforts and patience throughout the period.

He singled out Dr Bawumia for praises as a leader who right from the onset, provided visionary and fatherly role to the people of Appiatse and stayed with them every step along the way. He recollected that a day after the incident, the Vice President visited the grieving community and assured them of his commitment to seeing their grief turn into joy and fulfillment of the promise.

He also commended the Benito Owusu-Bio led committee for their role in the project and also empathised with those who lost their lives in the process. He did not leave out the Board Chair of the Minerals Commission and New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate of the area, Barbara Oteng Gyasi for her commitment to the project.

Benito Owusu-Bio, the Chairperson of the Appiatse Reconstruction Project, expressed gratitude to the government and indicated his excitement with the completion of the project.

The ceremony, which was graced by high-ranking government officials such as the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Minister for Information designate, Hon. Fatimatu Abubakar amongst others, also saw the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia breaking grounds for the construction of a 70-unit housing project which is Phase Three of the Appiatse Reconstruction Project.

