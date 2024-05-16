The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated that he will not permit LGBTQ activities in the country if elected President, regardless of any potential repercussions.

He said such activities are contrary to the country’s values therefore cannot be allowed.

Dr. Bawumia noted that neither the Bible nor the Quran, as well as the Ghanaian populace, support such practices.

During a meeting with the clergy in Tamale on Thursday, the Vice President said, “On this matter of LGBTQ, I want to say again unequivocally that we will not allow it in Ghana. It is not going to be permitted. Our Bible says no, our Quran says no, and our people say no. So no. That is the answer.”

“No man will be marrying a man, no woman will be marrying a woman. It is not our value. And I will stand firm no matter the consequences.

“We will stand firm on that matter no matter the consequences. We will safeguard our country and we will safeguard our people.”

