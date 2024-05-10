Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh is threatened to march to the presidency if President Akufo-Addo fails to sign anti-LGBTQ+ Bill into law.

In his view, the challenge against the Bill at the Supreme Court should not prevent the President from doing the will of the people.

A peeved Lawrence Tetteh called out his fellow clergymen and women over their loud silence since the bill was passed by Parliament in February this year.

“Some prayers must also be held that will prove that the heart of the king is in the hands of God” he said.

Dr. Lawrence Tetteh joins a long list of religious leaders and groups who are mounting pressure on President Akufo-Addo to sign the Bill into Law.

The presidency in a letter to the Clerk to Parliament on March 18, 2024, indicated that President Akufo-Addo would refrain from giving his assent until the Supreme Court gives it ruling on the case.

About the passage of the anti-gay Bill:

Parliament of Ghana on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, passed the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

The bill proscribes Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalizes their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Persons caught in these acts face up to a three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors facing a three to five-year jail term.

President Akufo-Addo has stated that he would only decide on the Bill after the suits against it are resolved by the Supreme Court.

