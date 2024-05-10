The Campaign Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections, Dan Kwaku Botwe, has appealed to chiefs in the Ahafo Region to support the party in the upcoming December polls.

He said the Nana Addo-Bawumia-led government played a crucial role in the creation of the region, facilitating an environment for development to flourish.

Mr. Botwe made this appeal during an interaction between the party’s national and Ahafo regional campaign team executives and Ahafo chiefs at Goaso.

He disclosed the importance of choosing the NPP over the NDC, citing the significant progress witnessed since the establishment of the Ahafo Region compared to its previous status as part of the Brong-Ahafo Region.

According to Mr. Botwe, Dr. Bawumia, the party’s flagbearer for the December elections, played a pivotal role in the creation of the Ahafo Region.

He urged chiefs to support Bawumia’s leadership for further development, especially in the region.

Nana Kwasi Bosomprah, the Paramount Chief of Goaso Traditional Council, echoed Mr. Botwe’s sentiments, expressing gratitude for the establishment of the Ahafo Region.

He noted the positive impact on development and emphasized the government’s efforts to provide necessary facilities, although acknowledging the region’s ongoing need for more support.

