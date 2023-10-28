The Minister of Local Government and Decentralisation, Dan Botwe, has cut sod for the construction of an ultra-modern market facility at Dormaa Ahenkro in the Nkoranza South Municipality of the Bono East Region.

Funded by the World Bank, the project is expected to be completed by August 2024 with the cost pegged at over GH₵ 7 million.

The initiative forms part of the 35 secondary city projects funded by a World Bank loan, with Nkoranza being the second city in the Bono East Region to benefit.

Mr Botwe pledged the government’s commitment to ensure that the contractor, A4 Construction Limited, adheres to the timeline.

He assured funds are readily available for the project; hence, there is no excuse for it not to be completed.

Phase I of the project comprises the construction of a two-story building with 50 lockable stores, 100 market stalls, four market hostels, a 20-seater WC toilet facility, 10 bathrooms, sanitation and revenue offices, drilling and mechanized boreholes, fire hydrants, and rehabilitation of existing market facilities.

Mr Botwe, who doubles as the MP for Okere, is optimistic that once completed, this state-of-the-art market project will boost commercial activities in the municipality.

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene, added that the project will help create employment for the local people, thereby reducing rural-urban migration.

The Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Drissa Quattara, says the Assembly has embarked on several development projects in the area and pledged its corporation to ensure the project is successfully executed.

Nana Kwame Baffoe IV, representing his constituents, expressed gratitude to the government for this initiative and pledged their steadfast support towards its realisation.

Mr Botwe was accompanied by his deputy, Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah, MP for Techiman South, key figures from the ministry, and consultants from AESL.

Also in attendance were Nana Kwame Baffoe IV, the Paramount Chief for Nkoranza Traditional Area, sub-Chiefs, and Queen Mothers. Notable dignitaries included the Municipal Chief Executive, Daniel Owiredu, Constituency Executives of the New Patriotic Party led by Clement Owusu Agyei, former MP, Ampofo Twumasi, and former Bono East Regional Chairman.

Meanwhile, phase 2 of the project will include the construction of 50 two-story units, comprising 47 lockable stores, a police post, a health post, a six-seater WC toilet, drilling and mechanization of two boreholes, as well as the construction of 100 unit stalls and two nurseries with offices.

In Phase 3, the market will see the implementation of bitumen surfacing for 1.2 km of roads with drainage and 1.2 km of walkways. Additionally, there will be two bus stops, procurement of 20 waste bins, planting of ornamental trees along the road, paving of 164,910 square meters for a waiting lounge, installation of 30 security lights, two bus terminals, construction of drainage systems, and landscaping.