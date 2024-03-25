The campaign Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dan Botwe, has refuted claims that the flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is unable to settle on a running mate, causing disunity within the party.

According to him, the running mate for NPP will be announced at the right time.

Dr Bawumia has been under intense pressure to name a running mate for the upcoming elections since his election as the NPP flagbearer in November 2023.

Speaking on JoyNews on March 25, Mr Botwe stated that there is no contest in the process of selecting a running mate.

“We are not divided at all. There is no sign that we are divided. We have had successful polling station elections, successful electoral area elections, successful constituency elections, successful regional elections, successful national elections, and successful presidential elections. We are united. We will do it at the right time, and we will name the running mate. So far as I’m concerned, there is no contest for running mate,” he said.

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare said the NPP will set aside any internal differences to win the upcoming elections.

“The love for the party is so supreme that people were willing yesterday night to put away all differences and rally together and put Ashanti forward and become the biggest contributor to the breaking of the 8.”

NPP’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, stated that the party will not allow the NDC to win the 2024 election.

“They can’t stop us. We are united. We are breaking the 8. We are not going to give it to you. John Dramani Mahama, you are not the option. We are not going to give it to you for you to spoil the good work Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done.”

“We are not going to give it to you. We are united. We love Ghana. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is going to succeed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. We are breaking the eight,” he said.

