A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah has expressed concern about the party’s unity and strategy ahead of the 2024 elections as the race for a running mate continues to threaten efforts.

With Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer and various preparations underway, including the formation of campaign teams, the focus now shifts to the crucial decision of selecting a running mate.

But this decision has brought intense lobbying within the party, particularly in the Ashanti Region.

The decision to pick the running mate from Ashanti Region has led to tensions and divisions, which Chairman COKA as he is popularly known has warned could affect the party’s stronghold.

Highlighting the significance of the region in securing victory, Chairman COKA has stressed the need for unity and avoidance of any actions that may further divide the party.

Speaking in an interview, Chairman COKA said “I appeal to the party’s flagbearer to expedite the selection process for the running mate. The importance of timely decision-making in averting potential crisis and strengthening the party’s position is critical.”

Referring to the NPP’s constitution, which stipulates a deadline for selecting the running mate, he also underscored the urgency of adhering to these guidelines to prevent deepening cracks within the party.

Despite his disappointment in losing a regional chairmanship contest, Chairman COKA reaffirmed his commitment to the NPP’s cause.

He called on all members, leaders, including those who were unsuccessful in the primaries, to rally behind the campaign to secure victory in this year’s general elections.

He touched on the unity of purpose and expressed confidence in the party’s ability to overcome challenges and emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.

