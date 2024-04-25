Residents of Gomoa Manfam in the Gomoa East District of the Central region have threatened to boycott the 2024 general election over the absence of a bridge which is posing danger to their lives.

According to them, the whole area gets flooded anytime it rains due to the absence of a bridge over a stream in the middle of the road in the community.

The road, they said links the Gomoa township to Senya Bereku and becomes unmotorable, leaving both residents and commuters stranded.

Some of the residents, who spoke on People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday, said they feel neglected by the government.

They called on the government to give them their fair share of projects that are initiated in the build up to elections.

“We pay taxes to the government, but we have been left out of development. No proper roads, bridges, schools, hospitals or potable water. Are we not also Ghanaians?” a resident questioned.

Another stressed that, if the bridge particularly is not constructed, “we do not want to see even ballot boxes here because we will not vote for anybody in the upcoming election.”

The Assemblyman for the area, Lawrence Asihene said the issue about the bridge has become his greatest nightmare.

He noted that, he has raised the issue about the bridge and written several letters to relevant stakeholders but there has not been any positive result yet.

“I have brought officials from CODA here and about three weeks ago, I came here with former MP, Kojo Asomani to witness the situation. I want to assure my people relief will soon come,” he said.

