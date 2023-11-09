Drivers and commuters have expressed concern over the poor nature of roads from the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange to Abossey Okai in Accra.

The nature of the roads according to them is badly affecting businesses and cause vehicular traffic in the area.

The road continues to deteriorate after the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange project was halted for several months.

In April 2023, Resident Engineer for FAS Consult Limited Antwi Owusu Sekyere attributed the suspension of the project to the ongoing IMF negotiations.

Motorists and commuters expressed their frustration on The People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

“The road is very bad, everywhere you go there are portholes. We will plead with the government to listen to us because it’s not easy. Once a while, the contractors come to work then they leave again. If you look at this road it is unpleasant, it affects our cars. The government should feel pity for us and fix the road,” the disgruntled commuters lamented.

For drivers, the burden of fixing their cars every time they ply the road is distressing.

“Spare parts are expensive, this is a main road from Korle-Bu so government should do something about it. The road is very poor it spoils our cars, if they cant fix it they should at least cover the potholes for us you can be in traffic on this road for almost an hour,” the drivers said.

Others also complained about the high cost of fuel due to the long hours they stay in traffic.