Residents of Pakyi No. 1 and 2 in the Amansie West District of Ashanti Region, have embarked on a demonstration to register their anger over the poor nature of roads.

The angry residents blocked the main road from Antoakrom and adjoining towns amid the burning of car tyres.

The demonstrators started from Pakyi No2 to No-1.

Angry residents of Amansie block roads

A young lady, Comfort Amankwaa, led the demonstrators with a megaphone furiously registering their disappointment against the government for abandoning the road construction after election 2020.

According to her, the communities are tired of the ordeal they endure plying the poor roads.

Among the demonstrators were women and children who held placards with inscriptions ‘Pakyi deserves better’, where is our share of the national cake? among others

The demonstrators trekked from one community to the other, to register their protest in their bid to get the roads fixed.

The Assembly member of the area, William Kusi, says not a single road in the area has been asphalted.