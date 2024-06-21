Residents of Kramokrom and Adjakaa in the Aowin Municipality have mobilized efforts to resist illegal mining activities, commonly known as “galamsey,”.

This is due to their detrimental impact on river bodies and lands.

For years, communities in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region have witnessed the devastating consequences of galamsey on their environment.

Illegal mining has caused severe pollution of river bodies, making water sources unsafe for consumption and other purposes.

Additionally, extensive land degradation has disrupted agricultural activities, threatening the livelihoods of many farmers.

The residents of Kramokrom and Adjakaa, aware of the long-term environmental and economic costs, have taken a proactive stance to safeguard their community.

They have clearly expressed their opposition to galamsey and are urging local authorities and the government to take immediate action.

They have also appealed to authorities and the government to intervene and protect their only source of water in the area.

