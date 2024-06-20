During a dramatic revelation in court on Thursday, June 20, Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ambulance procurement trial, disclosed that Attorney-General Godfred Dame had allegedly referred to him as “collateral damage” during their interactions.

Mr Jakpa claimed that despite this characterisation, the AG assured him that he would ultimately be acquitted at the end of the trial.

His statement shed light on the nature of his conversations with the Attorney-General, suggesting a candid exchange between the two parties involved in the high-profile legal proceedings.

According to Mr Jakpa, Mr Dame’s remark implied that while he might currently be facing legal scrutiny as a consequence of broader actions, he would eventually be cleared of any wrongdoing.

The revelation added another layer of intrigue to the ongoing trial, raising questions about the Attorney-General’s perspective on MR Jakpa’s role in the case and the broader implications for justice and fairness.

The businessman’s assertion came amidst ongoing discussions about the authenticity and handling of evidence in the trial, including allegations that WhatsApp messages submitted by the AG had been tampered with.

