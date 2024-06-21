The running mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has cautioned Ghanaians to be wary of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2024 slogan, “It is possible,.

In her view, the ruling party cannot fulfill its promises.

Addressing a gathering of female media professionals in Accra, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang criticized the NPP’s track record, pointing to recent events as proof of their inability to meet their commitments.

She specifically mentioned the protest by pensioner bondholders at the Finance Ministry demanding the release of their funds.

She urged Ghanaians to scrutinize the NPP’s pledges carefully and assess their feasibility before making electoral choices.

“At a time of different haircuts, and at a time old people picketing at the ministry of finance…at that time they also thought that none of this will happen, they didn’t even imagine that it is possible. But that has been possible, so when you hear about it is possible, think about it. It is possible to picket at the Ministry of Finance, it’s possible to have a different style or haircut,” she said.

She strongly dismissed criticisms that the NDC lacks ideas and the vision to govern effectively if elected.

“When we say it is a people’s manifesto, we mean it, I keep saying that you can just shut a couple of us in a room for a couple of weeks and we can draft one for you nicely. But for who are you doing the manifesto for? Does it include journalists? Yes, it includes journalists of many areas of focus.

“But what about the women? What is worrying them that we have to know? And if you don’t talk to them as a group, how will you know? It’s not that you lack ideas, no, those are childish. We’re a serious party. That is why we’re engaging all of you,” he said.

ALSO READ: