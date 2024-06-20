Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has joined the ongoing debate on whether a Dutch passport is better than a PhD in Ghana.

The former President said there is no basis for such comparison and must not be allowed to continue.

He has however blamed it on what he has described as economic mismanagement by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Mr Mahama was speaking at a public lecture organised by the Christian Service University in Kumasi on the theme “Sustainability of Democracy in Africa: The Ghanaian Experience”.

He emphasised that the debate reflects a significant loss of confidence and hope in Ghana’s future, citing corruption, and the wastage of national resources.

“There’s widespread despair and anguish amongst our people leading to an active debate on social media about whether securing a foreign passport to do a menial job in Europe is better than holding a PhD in Ghana.

“It’s the adversity into which our nation has been plunged, otherwise, there’s no basis for comparison between a Visa and a PHD,” he said.

He has therefore urged for a focus on restoring hope and confidence in the country’s future through better governance and efficient use of resources.

“Those whose glaring failures at economic management have sucked us into this vortex of despair despite their lofty talk in opposition and who now seek to flee the responsibility cannot be rewarded with the presidency in this deep crisis.

“The presidency cannot be handed over to those who present as the future when they have the epicentre of our disastrous presence,” he noted.

He added, “Leadership that is honest and accepts responsibility for challenges rather than passing the back is the kind of leadership that sustains democracy.”

