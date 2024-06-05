A Ghanaian residing in the Netherlands, Kofi Gabs, has stirred controversy with recent comments on the significance of educational accomplishments in Ghana.

In a viral video, Gabs said his Dutch passport holds greater practical value than a PhD obtained in Ghana.

He recounted his experience applying for a US visa through the ESTA app, disclosing the seamless approval process facilitated by his Dutch citizenship.

He contrasted this with the perceived complexities associated with using a Ghanaian passport for the same purpose.

Gabs mentioned the tangible advantages of holding a Dutch passport, suggesting they outweigh the prestige often associated with earning a PhD in Ghana.

The response from the Ghanaian community has been varied but predominantly critical.

Many individuals took to the comments section to defend the value of advanced degrees attained in Ghana.

They argued that, academic achievements, such as a PhD, symbolize years of diligent effort, commitment, and intellectual contribution, holding more significance than Gabs suggested.

Watch video below:

My Dutch Passport is worth more than a PhD from the UNIVERSITY of GHANA pic.twitter.com/FkBezhHutB — kofigabs (@kofigabs) June 2, 2024

