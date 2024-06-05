The Executive Director of Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch), Kofi Asare has recounted a troubling encounter with a manager from Busy Internet Ghana Limited at the airport, where he was verbally attacked and threatened.

This incident, he explained, stemmed from his advocacy for a performance audit of the government’s free Wi-Fi usage in Senior High Schools (SHS).

According to Mr. Asare, many schools have been without free Wi-Fi for more than six months.

He described how the manager, upon encountering him at the airport last November, launched into a tirade, accusing him and his organization of tarnishing Busy Internet’s image.

“One manager at Busy Internet Limited verbally attacked and threatened me at the airport simply because we called for a performance audit of the government’s free Wi-Fi usage in Senior High Schools. They were the ones handling the contract” he said.

He made this known in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday.

In response, Mr. Asare said their intention was to ensure the best outcomes for schools, even if it meant terminating contracts that failed to deliver.

He questioned why the government awarded contracts to Busy Internet when other providers like Vodafone and MTN offer more reliable services.

Disclosing ongoing issues with Busy Internet’s performance, Mr. Asare urged the government to reconsider its contract and prioritize quality and efficiency.

Regarding the Ministry of Education’s response to concerns raised by The Fourth Estate, Mr. Asare echoed the need for accountability.

He stressed the detrimental impact of unreliable internet on schools’ ICT education and called for action to rectify the situation.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has said it is considering terminating aspects of the contract in schools that are experiencing satellite connectivity challenges.

According to them, the “situation had been attributed to the failure of Lifted Logistics’ Limited (formerly Busy Internet) to pay its providers.”

ALSO READ: