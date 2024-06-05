Former National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has assured of a positive relationship with current Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia despite his defeat in the 2022 internal elections.

“I don’t have any problem… We don’t have any problem at all.” He reiterated his commitment to supporting the new party leadership for success in the upcoming 2024 general elections, praising their efforts.

Addressing speculations of discord with National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo, Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo in an interview on ChannelOne TV said “it is not true”.

He further revealed his extensive history with former President John Mahama, stressing their shared loyalty and dedication.

“I owe him [Mahama] a lot of gratitude,” he affirmed.

Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo expressed his commitment to supporting the new leadership of the NDC to ensure their success in the 2024 general elections.

“The NDC is focused on winning the 2024 elections. I told the journalists when I arrived at the airport that my coming was to support the efforts of the party. The new executives are doing very well, they are pushing the frontiers of the party,” he said.

He added, “The flagbearer [Mahama] is all over the place, he’s working. The atmosphere is ripe for an NDC victory and I believe all I can do now is to come and support the good work that is already ongoing.”

ALSO READ:

When a private conversation leads to a crime, it’s no longer private – Richard Jakpa

Koku Anyidoho’s reaction to Bawumia’s coconut break during campaign