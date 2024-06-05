The former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has reacted to a viral photo of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia enjoying coconut water during a campaign stop.

Sharing the picture on his X page, Mr. Anyidoho, who has been praising Bawumia’s campaign style, compared the Vice President’s coconut moment to then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s viral Kalyppo photo during the height of his 2016 presidential campaign.

“It was once Kalyppo; now it is coconut water. A man must quench his campaign thirst one way or the other. It’s not easy,” Koku remarked.

Akufo-Addo’s popularity surged in 2016 after a picture of him sipping Kalyppo fruit juice went viral.

The image sparked a trend, with several NPP members and supporters creating their own versions of the photo with Kalyppo.

