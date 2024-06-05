The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Effutu constituency of the Central Region has firmly denied some allegations made by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC claimed that Majority Leader and incumbent Member of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin orchestrated the transfer of 71 soldiers from outside the constituency to register their votes in the area.

According to the NDC, the NPP has been transporting individuals from outside Effutu to transfer their votes, aiming to create chaos during the voting process.

These allegations have sparked significant controversy and concern within the constituency.

In response, the NPP has dismissed these claims as baseless, calling on the NDC to provide concrete evidence to support their accusations. The NPP maintains that the accusations are unfounded and lack any substantial proof.

Further, the NPP has turned the tables, accusing the NDC leadership of attempting to disrupt the vote transfer process. They allege that the NDC is engaging in tactics designed to intimidate potential voters and destabilise the electoral environment in Effutu.

Speaking at a press conference, NPP Communications Officer, Ellis Otabil clarified that the only individuals transferring their votes to Effutu are indigenous residents, students, and workers who have been transferred to the area.

He emphasised that, the NPP is committed to a fair and orderly voting process, contrary to the NDC’s allegations.

“We want to set the record straight that whoever comes to Winneba to transfer his vote is either an indigene or a native of Effutu and students alike.

“Workers who have been transferred and are staying in Winneba are those who have transferred their votes to Effutu, and therefore it wouldn’t lie in his mouth to send warnings to them that they cannot transfer their votes to vote democratically,” he said.

