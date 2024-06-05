Regional Director for Life for Relief and Development, Umar Farouk, has made a passionate appeal to Muslim communities to prioritize education in shaping society.

According to him, education is a powerful tool that can empower individuals and communities to thrive and contribute positively to society.

He urged Muslim communities to prioritize education and invest in providing quality educational opportunities for their youth.

Speaking at an event to commission the Imam Al-Bukhari Islamic Learning Center in Jasikan, Oti Region, he said education is not only a means of personal advancement but also a way to promote unity, tolerance, and understanding within society.

He said the Imam Al-Bukhari Islamic Center is a testament to the commitment of the Muslim community to education, aiming to provide a holistic education that combines Islamic teachings with modern academic subjects, preparing students to excel in both religious and secular fields.

Umar Farouk encouraged other Muslim communities to follow suit and establish educational institutions that prioritize academic excellence and character development.

Additionally, he called on the government to provide textbooks and other learning materials to promote bilingualism in the country.

At the program, Jasikan Municipal Coordinating Director, James Awapoayi echoed that as Muslim communities continue to grow and evolve, the emphasis on education will be crucial in shaping a brighter future for all.

He added that, by prioritizing education, Muslim communities can empower future generations to become leaders, innovators, and agents of positive change.

