A newlywed woman, Habiba Ibrahim, has reportedly chopped off the manhood of her 40-year-old husband, Salisu Idris, while he was asleep.

DailyTrust reports that Idris, a commercial motorcycle rider and resident of Kudan in Kaduna State, said the incident happened on May 26 after he returned from the early morning prayers.

The victim said he was lying on his bed to have some rest when his wife suddenly jumped on him with a sharp knife and cut off his manhood.

Idris said his neighbours quickly came in to his rescue upon hearing his cry for help.

The victim narrated that, he got married about four months ago, the reason he could not fathom her action.

He added that, they loved each other and there was no prior misunderstanding before the attack.

Idris was rushed to a hospital in Kudan from where he was referred to the General Hospital where doctors battled to save his life.

Idris’ mother, Rabi Salisu, who looks after him on the hospital bed, said though they were not staying in the same compound, he had never complained to her about his wife.

“Her parents are worried and are willing to settle his medical bills,.’’ she said

The suspect has been arrested. The state police command is yet to comment on this development.