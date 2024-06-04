A married woman who faked a pregnancy has been arrested for stealing a week-old baby from Zebilla District Hospital in the Bawku West district of the Upper East Region.

The suspect was arrested upon a tip-off from a local chief in the area.

The timely intervention from principal staff of the hospital saved the suspect from being lynched and she has since been transferred to Bawku and in police custody assisting with investigations.

According to Dr. Ayobi Abdul Rahman, the baby has since been rescued and reunited with its distraught mother; indicating that it is safe and sound.

Though police are concealing the identity of the suspected baby thief, it is gathered that the suspect following societal pressure after a year of marriage without a child, had deceived her family by faking the pregnancy.

She was reported to have stolen the baby at the blind side of the mother and intended to present it as her newborn baby.

But luck eluded her when the chief got wind and alerted the Police leading to her arrest.

