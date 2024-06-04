The Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on party members to work hard in unity and stay vigilant ahead of the 2024 election.

Prof Richard Kofi Asiedu emphasised that the June 4th commemoration should motivate party supporters to work towards this goal.

He said last year’s commemoration of the June 4th Uprising at Ganga in the Central Region led to a massive win for the NDC during the Assin North by-election.

According to him, today’s celebration at Enyan Denkyira in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam constituency will lead to victory for the NDC in the December 7 poll.

George Kweku Rickets-Hagan, reading a speech on behalf of Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, called on Ghanaians to remember that the issues that led to the June 4th Uprising are still happening in the country under the current government.

Mr Rickets-Hagan insisted that ending this does not require an uprising but rather a democratic means to vote the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government out of power and bring John Mahama to save Ghana.

READ ALSO: